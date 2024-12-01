Hassan Oladotun, President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, has urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle the growing terror threat in Nigeria’s northwest

Oladotun, in an interview with Legit.ng, opposed granting amnesty to the new group, linking their rise since 2016 to powerful sponsors

He warned that while older terror groups like Boko Haram may be waning, emerging factions demand swift government intervention to secure national unity

Hassan Oladotun, President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action against the rising terror threat in the northwest.

Legit.ng notes that the recent rise of the Lukarawa terrorist group, which has been linked to jihadist movements in the Sahel region, has escalated concerns over the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

The group’s deadly attack on Mera town, in the Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi state, claimed 15 lives, further fueling the alarm.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Oladotun cautioned against granting amnesty to members of the new terror group, stressing the need for proactive military and intelligence strategies.

“These groups are not new; they’ve existed since 2016 or 2017, but they are amplifying their networks now,. For terrorism to thrive, there are always sponsors behind the scenes. It’s not just the boys in the creeks causing havoc," Oladotun noted.

Call for intelligence and military action

Olodotun urged the government to act swiftly to prevent further destabilisation, saying:

“The government must wake up and consolidate its efforts. This is not the time for amnesty; these groups are here to destroy."

He compared the emerging threat to more established terror organisations like Boko Haram and ISWAP, noting that while their ideology may be waning, fresh factions continue to rise.

“The government must tackle this head-on to protect Nigeria’s unity and security,” Oladotun warned.

