The alumni association of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo State, has made a significant donation of a Sienna bus worth millions to the institution.

This gesture aims to facilitate the movement and activities of the university's principal officers and bolster overall educational excellence.

The bus was handed over on Wednesday, November, 27, during the 16th convocation ceremonies and Alumni Lecture at the Folorunsho Alakija Law Faculty.

Busoye Ogunlade, President of the ACU Alumni Association, expressed that the alumni community has consistently supported the university's growth through various donations.

"We have a history of contributing to the development of our alma mater," Ogunlade said.

Highlighting past efforts, he mentioned the purchase of a set of computers for the university’s Transcripts department to simplify the collection process for alumni within and outside the country.

Ogunlade, who is also the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), stressed that the association’s support will continue.

"We are planning to launch the Alumni website in December 2024, which will provide a platform for old students, both locally and internationally, to connect and work toward shared goals," he noted.

While handing over the bus, Ogunlade urged fellow graduates to contribute to the university’s development.

"To meet the increasing demand for quality education, the university urgently requires the support of its alumni to enhance infrastructure on its campuses," he stated.

He called for all former students to actively participate in sustaining and advancing the institution’s growth.

Vice-chancellor's acknowledgment and reflections

Professor Timothy Adebayo, Vice-Chancellor of ACU, expressed deep gratitude to the alumni association for their generous contribution.

"We are grateful to the university’s alumni for purchasing this bus. It is timely and we appreciate it," Adebayo said.

