Tokunbo Wahab, former special adviser to the governor on education, announced that the first phase of LASU's 10,800-bed hostel project is now ready for inauguration

The project, executed through a Public-Private Partnership model, exemplifies the state's commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs in education

Wahab commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support and praised the collaborative efforts that made the project's completion possible

Lagos State University (LASU) is nearing its grand unveiling of its 10,800-bed hostel project.

Tokunbo Wahab, a former special adviser to the governor on education, now serving as commissioner for environment and water resources, showed the nearly completed first phase of the 10,800-bed hostel project with a mixture of pride and reflection.

LASU hostel project inauguration

"It remains one of the most ambitious and transformative projects undertaken during my time as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education," Wahab expressed.

The project, executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangement, involved seven reputable investors who believed in the vision of a better, more accommodating educational environment.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu education projects

Wahab commended the unwavering leadership of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose continuous support was instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.

"Proud of the work done here and to have been a part of this special one," Wahab wrote on X, his words echoing the collaborative spirit that defined the initiative.

He acknowledged the relentless efforts of the Lagos State Office of Public-Private Partnerships, the management staff of LASU led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and other key stakeholders.

Commitment to Education

The sprawling structure stands as a testament to the state government's commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships to address critical infrastructure needs in the education sector.

"Through the grace of God and the unwavering support and dedication of all involved, the first phase of this landmark project has now been completed," Wahab noted.

LASU Ranked Top State University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that for the third consecutive year, Lagos State University (LASU) has solidified its position as the best state university in Nigeria, according to the latest AD Scientific Index Ranking.

The 2024 ranking, released recently, placed LASU as the top state university, the 10th best among 174 public universities, and the 12th best overall among 237 ranked universities in Nigeria.

