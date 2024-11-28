The Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned of an indefinite strike in states, including Zamfara and Cross River, that are yet to implement the new minimum wage

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has issued a stern warning that its members in states lagging in the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments could embark on an indefinite strike.

This decision followed the TUC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, where concerns were raised over the inconsistent and sluggish compliance with the minimum wage agreement across states.

TUC President Festus Osifo highlighted the disparities in implementation, noting that while some states have made commendable progress, others, like Zamfara and Cross River, have taken no significant steps.

“There are some states where there is no conversation whatsoever about the implementation of the new minimum wage.

"We call on these states to come to the table and discuss how to implement the new national minimum wage, along with the consequential adjustments, so that workers can start benefiting,” Osifo stated.

Osifo particularly referenced Cross River State, where workers have already commenced a two-day warning strike, The Sun reported.

He warned that failure to act promptly could escalate the strike to an indefinite one.

TUC cautions Tinubu against rising taxes

Osifo emphasized that the wage issue extends beyond announcing new figures such as ₦30,000 or ₦80,000.

He called on state governments to prioritize aligning wages with the national standard and to engage in meaningful dialogue with labour unions.

He also addressed rising tax concerns, cautioning against additional tax burdens on already struggling citizens.

“Increasing taxes during such challenging times can encourage tax evasion,” he warned.

Bayelsa workers reject 80k minimum wage

Meanwhile, tensions are brewing in Bayelsa State following Governor Douye Diri’s announcement of an ₦80,000 minimum wage.

Workers criticized the consequential adjustments as flawed and not reflective of their expectations, Leadership reported.

Labour unions met with Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who assured them of the government’s sincerity.

In response, unions urged workers to remain patient as a revised template is being prepared.

In a joint statement signed by labour leaders, including Banabas Simon (NLC), Julius Laye (TUC), and Mbeleokpo Andabai (JNC), they pledged to defend workers' interests.

The statement noted:

"That Bayelsa State workers are urged to remain calm and resolute as a committee by organized labour and government is reviewing the template to come up with more acceptable figures.”

The TUC president also urged the government to redirect economic policies toward job creation by encouraging investment in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and real estate.

He called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop policies that would compel banks to lend more to the real sector.

