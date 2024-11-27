Civil servants in Rivers have started receiving the alert for their November salary, with the full implementation of the N85,000 minimum wage, promised by Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Legit.ng recalls that in October, Governor Fubara approved the payment of N85,000 as minimum wage for Rivers public workers

Several civil servants confirmed on Wednesday, November 27, that they have started receiving alerts for November salaries with full implementation of the N85,000 minimum wage

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Five weeks after approving N85,000, the Rivers state government has commenced implementing the newly approved pay.

According to The Guardian, some public school teachers and some other workers in Rivers state were jubilant as they received their November salary alert and realised that the new minimum wage had been implemented.

Rivers state government has commenced the implementation of the newly approved N85,000 minimum wage for its workers. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Chukwuma Osunna, the chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers state chapter, confirmed the payment of the new salary structure in an interview.

He said:

“The governor has fulfilled his promise. As of today, November 27, 2024, I can confirm that he has paid the N85,000 new minimum wage to workers and the workers are happy.

“We met under the joint council, sat with the Head of Service, saw the salary chart and confirmed that the N85,000 is well calculated and implemented in the November salary of workers. So, payment started today (Wednesday, November 27) and by tomorrow (Thursday, November 28), other banks will start to pay too.”

N85k minimum wage: Rivers workers happy

Notably, a cross-section of some River state workers were seen celebrating upon receiving alerts of reviewed packages in their November salaries, as promised by Governor Fubara.

The workers said the minimum wage increment will boost their morale.

Watch the video below:

Uzodimma approves new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, announced the approval of a new minimum wage for state workers, set at N70,000.

The decision, which reportedly followed extensive consultations with labour leaders, 'aims to enhance the welfare of workers and pensioners across the state'.

