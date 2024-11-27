Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has vowed to bring lasting peace to Nigeria if confirmed in a substantive capacity.

Acting COAS Oluyede speaks of his plan for Nigeria during screening. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Oluyede made this vow on Wednesday, November 27, during his screening by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defence and Army at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

He stressed that the security environment in the country today requires a united effort from every Nigerian.

As reported by The Punch, Oluyede also called for strong bilateral and multilateral alliances with neighbouring countries, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts by the services and other security agencies.

“I am honored this evening to be considered worthy to play a part in these efforts and I look forward to contributing my utmost best by working with the National Assembly and other stakeholders in bringing lasting peace to the length and breadth of our dear country Nigeria.

“Thus, if confirmed by this joint committee and given the common mandate to lead the Nigerian Army during this period, I promise to do my best to justify the confidence imposed in me by the appointing authority which is His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the confirming authority which is you members of the National Assembly and the generality of Nigerians,” he said.

Watch the video below:

