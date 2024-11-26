Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja- The Nigerian Senate has urged its Committee on the Army to screen Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

The federal lawmakers urged the committee to report back to the plenary for further consideration.

Tinubu appointed Oluyede as the Acting COAS following the death of the former COAS, Taoreed Lagbaja

The resolution was made after President Bola Tinubu requested the Senate to confirm Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff, The Punch reports.

Tinubu’s request is in line with Section 218 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read the letter during a plenary session on Tuesday, November 26.

Tinubu appointed Oluyede as the Acting COAS following the death of the former COAS Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Legit.ng recalls that Oluyede assumed duties at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, November 1.

At the formal taking-over ceremony at the Defence Headquarters, Oluyede expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, emphasized that Oluyede’s appointment aligns with the Armed Forces Act of 2004.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Oluyede, a former coursemate of Lagbaja from the 39th Regular Course, previously served as the 56th Commander of the Infantry Corps based in Jaji, Kaduna state.

He was the coursemate of the immediate past COAS, late Lagbaja.

The acting Chief of Army Staff was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987 and rose to Major-General in September 2020.

