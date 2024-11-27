Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is seeking forgiveness from his estranged wife, Temitope Adebutu, and calling for reconciliation after their divorce process

Olujonwo Obasanjo, the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has publicly sought forgiveness from his estranged wife, Temitope Adebutu, and called for reconciliation after their divorce process.

The marriage, which took place in May 2017, faced significant challenges even before it was formalized, leading to a painful separation and ongoing divorce proceedings.

Background of the Marriage

Olujonwo married Temitope, daughter of billionaire businessman Kessington Adebutu, owner of Premier Lotto (popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu’), in a high-profile wedding.

However, the union encountered obstacles right from the start. In March 2017, Olujonwo’s mother, Taiwo Obasanjo, filed a lawsuit to halt the wedding, claiming she received prophetic warnings against it.

Despite her efforts, the court dismissed her case, and the marriage proceeded as planned.

Challenges and Divorce Proceedings

A year into the marriage, Olujonwo initiated divorce proceedings, citing safety concerns.

Media reports indicated that he faced difficulties in serving the divorce papers, leaving the status of the divorce unclear.

Recently, Olujonwo expressed regret over the collapse of his marriage and urged Temitope to reconsider their separation.

In a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP newspaper, Olujonwo acknowledged his role in their estrangement and emphasized his sincere desire to rebuild their relationship.

"It is with a heart full of reflection and hope that I, Mr. Olujonwo Obasanjo, share the latest development in the journey between my estranged wife, Mrs. Temitope Adebutu Obasanjo, and I. Despite the hurt and distance, recent events have led me to reassess the foundation of our marriage with a fresh perspective," he stated.

Apology and Call for Reconciliation

Olujonwo apologized to his estranged wife for the pain his actions and those of his family have caused her.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring the reconciliation process remains free from anger, blame, or bitterness, with the ultimate goal of healing and restoring their relationship.

"My deepest desire is for reconciliation, healing, and restoration of what was lost. I recognize the role I played in the challenges we faced and fully accept my responsibility to rebuild the trust and love that we once had," Olujonwo said.

He urged Temitope to release the anger and resentment of the past, and to join him in moving forward with love, understanding, and a renewed sense of purpose.

