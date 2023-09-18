Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's wife has begged for forgiveness on behalf of her husband for embarrassing Yoruba monarchs in Oyo State

Mrs Obasanjo said her husband's attitude on Friday, September 15, was unacceptable and against the will of God

She apologised to the monarchs in the southwest region, begging for eternal and permanent forgiveness

Taiwo Obasanjo, wife of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, has pleaded on behalf of her husband, who ordered Yoruba monarchs to stand up during a public function in Iseyin, Oyo state on Friday, September 15.

Mrs Obasanjo extended her plea to all the Yorubas worldwide, begging “for permanent and eternal forgiveness and pardon.”

She stated that her husband’s action was unacceptable to God and the Yoruba race. She said treating the monarchs with open contempt was wrong and humiliating.

As reported by Punch, Mrs Obasanjo said:

“Daddy Obasanjo should not have treated the kings with open contempt and humiliation in order to correct them and reveal their secret that they bow for him privately. It is not good at all. It is too humiliating.

“Protocols could have corrected them privately and respectfully, humbly with love and friendliness. The only person that is infallible is God. God Himself is known as the King of kings, and mortals too speak up to God when there is a misunderstanding of his intent. "

She stated that monarchy is an institution recognised and instituted by God almighty and must not be treated disrespectfully.

She said:

“I want to publicly state here that on behalf of the family, the children, the wives, the grandchildren and all members of the family of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, l am offering a big and genuine apology both spiritual and physical to all the kings of Oyo State, all the kings of Yoruba land and the entire Yoruba race both in Nigeria and Diaspora."

Obasanjo breaks silence, reveals why he ordered Oyo Obas to stand up

Meanwhile, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained the reason for asking Oyo State Obas to stand up.

He said the traditional rulers disregarded protocols and disrespected Governor Seyi Makinde by sitting while others stood to recognise him on his arrival.

Obasanjo said a huge difference exists between constitutional and traditional/cultural authority.

