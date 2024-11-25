Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has shared insights from his time as Chairman of the West African Drug Commission under the Kofi Annan Foundation

He noted the disturbing shift in West Africa’s role from a drug transit hub to a significant consumer region

Recalling his own near-encounter with smoking as a young man, Obasanjo emphasized how the early temptation to use psychoactive substances could have led to addiction had he not experienced severe coughing, which made him quit

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed how he almost became a drug addict but sends a key message to Nigerian youths and students.

Obasanjo stated that smoking during his youthful age led to chronic coughing and almost became an addiction.

He opened up in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, at the second edition of ‘Fly Above The High’, anti-drug campaign conference organised by the Recovery Advocacy Network.

Obasanjo lamented the increase in drug abuse among Nigerians and other West Africans.

He urged Nigerian youths and students to refrain from abusing psychoactive drugs, saying that they ruin life rather than enhance it.

“If I had persisted, I could have become addicted. Once you get involved, it is difficult to get out.

“There’s nothing drug can do for you except destruction,” Obasanjo said.

Speaking further, Obasanjo recalled how his tenure as the chairman of the West African Drug Commission under the Kofi Annan Foundation, made him to learn that West Africa is not just a transit point for drugs but has also become a centre of consumption.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said members of the commission crisscrossed West Africa with the belief that the region was free from drugs, which he said, came mainly from Latin America and go to North America and Europe.

