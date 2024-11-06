Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has officially commissioned the newly expanded Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City

The hospital, named in honor of Obasanjo’s late wife, Stella Obasanjo, who passed away in 2005, aims to enhance healthcare access in the region

The hospital is a tribute to her commitment to healthcare and social causes and the video of the development has surfaced online

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commissioned the newly expanded Stella Obasanjo Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility with 270 beds located on Sapele Road in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Obasanjo in Edo state for the commissioning of the hospital named after his late wife. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed this in a post, accompanied by a video and photos of the development, shared on its official website on Wednesday, November 6.

The hospital, named in honour of Obasanjo’s late wife, Stella Obasanjo, who passed away on October 23, 2005, at age 59, is dedicated to improving healthcare access in the region.

As reported Stella, originally from Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, is remembered for her dedication to healthcare and social causes during her lifetime.

The former President's arrival in Benin was also announced via a video shared by the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday.

The caption reads:

"Honoured to welcome to Benin, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR; our Baba, as we commission the newly reconstructed Stella Obasanjo Hospital in his late wife’s honour."

Watch the video of Obasanjo's arrival below:

