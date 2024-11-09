Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo stated he is no longer affiliated with any political party

Speaking at a thanksgiving service, Obasanjo called himself a “no-party statesman” and emphasized that he is now focused on serving humanity and promoting peace

Obasanjo also acknowledged the current economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu's government but urged Nigerians to remain hopeful

Legit.ng understands that the three major political parties in Nigeria are the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party but Obasanjo is not a member of any

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he is not a member of any political party and describes himself as “a no-party statesman.”

Obasanjo finally speaks about membership in the top political party in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also raised the alarm that Nigerians were facing several challenges at the moment but preached hope and optimism.

Obasanjo made these assertions on Saturday, November 9, in Abuja, during a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Unity, Wuse, Zone 3.

The service was for the 80th birthday of journalist and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

The former President hailed the celebrant for being a loyal and supportive person during his 1999 election campaigns despite the fact that Chief Alex Ekwueme also contested for the same position in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Vanguard, Obasanjo urged Ugochukwu to remain with the Lord and be committed to humanity throughout the rest of his life.

My stand on political party - OBJ

“Over the years, whether I am in or out, whether people are abusing me or oppressing me, I know your stand. I know I can count on you. Not only as my supporter, but for the party that we all built together.

“Even though now I’m a no-party statesman. I want to emphasise what the bishop said. At 80, what more do you want? Do you need it?

“All I will say is that you need to continue to serve humanity and serve God. And there’s no end to that. And the bishop said you should enjoy yourself. I will concur with that.

“But don’t over-enjoy yourself. Because one can overdo it. Once again, happy birthday, many happy returns. You will celebrate 90. And I will be there. You will celebrate 100. I will not be there. But wherever I am.”

Read more stories about Obasanjo here:

Obasanjo warns of security threat

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo expressed concern over out-of-school children in Nigeria

At an event in Bauchi state, he warned that they are at risk of being recruited by extremist groups like Boko Haram.

The elder statesman urged the government, including community leaders, to wake up to their responsibility to address the education crisis to prevent a future security threat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng