Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Connecticut, USA - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has labelled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “Baba-go-slow and Emilokan.”

Obasanjo said Nigeria’s failing status under President Tinubu’s administration is confirmed and glaring for every honest person to see.

Obsanjo said Nigeria’s failing status confirmed under Tinubu Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while delivering his keynote address at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum, Yale University New Haven Connecticut, USA.

This is according to the statement issued by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday, November 16.

He said the failing standard is caused by the nation's level of corruption, mediocrity, mismanagement, injustice amongst other.

“Nigeria Situation: As we can see and understand, Nigeria’s situation is bad. The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, discord, division, disunity, depression, youth restiveness, confusion, violence, and underdevelopment.

“That’s the situation mostly in Nigeria in the reign of Baba-go-slow and Emilokan. The failing state status of Nigeria is confirmed and glaringly indicated and manifested for every honest person to see through the consequences of the level of our corruption, mediocrity, immorality, misconduct, mismanagement, injustice, incompetence, and all other forms of iniquity. But yes, there is hope.”

Obasanjo laments Tinubu, other successors' failure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo lamented the failure of his successors to sustain a limited debt profile of Nigeria that he left behind in 2007.

The former president said he negotiated debt relief for Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 when he was in office and left a huge external reserve when he was leaving.

Obasanjo lamented that President Bola Tinubu, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, and late Umar Musa Yar'Adua could not sustain the financial feat.

Source: Legit.ng