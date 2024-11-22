President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate's confirmation of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). According to Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's move aligns with the country's laws. The President's letter to the Senate seeks Oluyede's confirmation under Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Oluyede's appointment as Acting Chief of Army Staff occurred on October 30, following the illness of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja. Unfortunately, General Lagbaja passed away on November 5 and was buried in Abuja. President Tinubu has expressed confidence in Oluyede's leadership qualities, professional integrity, and experience to lead the army and ensure national security and stability.

The President's request for Oluyede's confirmation is a significant step in solidifying his position as the Chief of Army Staff. The Senate's approval will be crucial in confirming Oluyede's appointment and allowing him to continue leading the army effectively. With Oluyede at the helm, the army is expected to maintain its focus on ensuring national security and stability.

As the Chief of Army Staff, Oluyede will play a critical role in shaping the army's strategy and direction. His experience and leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate for the position. President Tinubu's confidence in Oluyede is a testament to his abilities and potential to lead the army successfully.

The confirmation process is expected to be a formality, given Oluyede's qualifications and experience. Once confirmed, he will be able to focus on his duties as the Chief of Army Staff, without any uncertainty about his position. This will enable him to provide effective leadership to the army and contribute to the country's overall security and stability.

Source: Legit.ng