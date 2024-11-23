“Be Made Church Shepherd”: Celestial Church Founder’s Son Disrupts Service Over N5m Donation
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Ketu, Lagos state - The son of the founder of Celestial Church of Christ, Acts of Apostle Parish, Ketu, Alapere, Lagos, Muyiwa Oluponna, disrupted service over N5 million donation.
It was gathered that Oluponna stormed the church and allegedly seized the microphone from the acting shepherd, Adetayo Adetola, in an attempt to install himself as the new shepherd of the church.
As reported by The Punch, Oluponna claimed to have the right to deliver sermons every second Sunday of the month.
The development forced the church to shut down for 40 days.
Narrating how the unfortunate incident occurred, Adetola said:
“Immediately he collected the microphone, he said the N5m given to the church by the headquarters for renovation does not belong to the church but to the family of Oluponna who founded the church.
“He also demanded that money be given to the family, insisting that the church belongs to the family and not the community or the CCC authorities.
“He also demanded that he be made the church shepherd and be allowed to give sermons every second Sunday of the month. We all kept quiet until he finished.”
Source: Legit.ng
