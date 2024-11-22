The Nigerian government is set to request the extradition of Simon Ekpa, leader of the Eastern Security Network, after his arrest in Finland on terrorism-related charges

Ekpa, a self-proclaimed ally of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, is accused of inciting violence and disrupting public order in Nigeria's South-East region

Finnish authorities have detained Ekpa alongside accomplices, marking a significant step in international efforts to combat cross-border terrorism and online incitement

The Nigerian government, its resolve quietly sharpening, has begun laying the groundwork to bring Simon Ekpa—leader of the Eastern Security Network, the militant arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra—back to face justice on its soil.

This development follows Ekpa’s recent arrest in Finland on terrorism-related charges.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, stated on Thursday that Ekpa should be brought back to Nigeria to face criminal charges.

"The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice" Gusau remarked.

Ekpa’s Alleged Activities and Arrest

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin, has been accused of inciting violence in Nigeria's South-East region through public comments and social media platforms.

He previously issued “sit-at-home” orders and called for a boycott of the 2023 general elections, actions that allegedly disrupted public order and endangered lives.

Ekpa was one of 97 individuals declared wanted by Nigeria's Defence Headquarters in March 2024 for terrorism-related offenses.

Finland’s Central Criminal Police arrested Ekpa earlier this week, alongside four others, on charges of public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent and financing terrorism. A Finnish court is said to have ordered his detention pending further investigations.

Nigerian Government’s Diplomatic Efforts

While President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu have not yet been briefed on the matter, according to PUNCH, a presidential spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, is said to have outlined how the President can get inovolved and be aware of the situation.

“The procedure is that the (Nigerian) Embassy in Finland has to have the information and it would brief the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the minister might brief the NSA or the President,’’ he explained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously summoned Finland's Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, to address concerns over Ekpa's activities. The Nigerian government has also called for international cooperation to curb his influence.

Nigerians React Over Arrest of Biafran Separatist Leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Simon Ekpa, a key figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been detained in Finland on allegations of inciting terrorism.

The District Court of Päijät-Häme on Thursday, November 21, ordered his detention based on probable cause, accusing him of using social media to promote separatist propaganda.

