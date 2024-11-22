The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security have called on President Bola Tinubu to uphold the rule of law in the NURTW leadership tussle

The group accused some officials of planning to allocate the vehicles to Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo)

Stressing the need for fairness, the Arewa Youths urged the President to direct the Minister of Transport to implement the court’s verdict

The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security have issued an urgent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to ensure adherence to the rule of law in the leadership crisis within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The group demanded that federal government-assisted vehicles be handed over to Tajudeen Baruwa, the court-recognised leader of the union.

NURTW Leadership Dispute: Arewa Youths Send Urgent Message to Tinubu, Make 1 Demand

The group made these demands during a press briefing in Abuja.

Zainab Usman, the group’s leader, voiced this concern after receiving complaints from NURTW stakeholders, Leadership reported.

“President Tinubu is a father figure who respects the rule of law. We trust he will not allow his administration’s name to be tarnished by disregarding the court’s verdict,” Usman said.

Group speaks on allegations against MC Oluomo

The group alleged that certain officials were planning to transfer the vehicles to Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. Akinsanya’s claim to the national presidency was nullified by the Court of Appeal, and the Arewa Youths stressed that such an action would further divide the union.

“Justice has already been served by the court, and any attempt to sideline Baruwa would undermine the integrity of our democratic institutions,” Usman added.

The Arewa Youths urged President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Transport to implement the court’s decision, New Telegraph reported.

They argued that ensuring fairness in the allocation of the vehicles was critical to resolving the ongoing disputes within the NURTW.

“Our appeal is not just for the union but for the stability of the transport sector, which affects millions of Nigerians. The President must act decisively to prevent further division,” Usman concluded.

NURTW President: MC Oluomo's "CV" reeled out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the emergence of MC Oluomo as the NURTW national president has continued to pull reactions.

The "curriculum vitae" of MC Oluomo has emerged on social media showing his previous leadership experience.

Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo's CV with mixed comments of praises and knocks for the strong man of the Lagos transportation sector.

