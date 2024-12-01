Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan praised Governor Fubara as an emerging "General," urging Rivers residents to support his administration

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lauded Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing him as the emerging "General" of Rivers politics, despite the challenges his administration has faced since assuming office.

Speaking during a chieftaincy installation ceremony in Etche Local Government Area, Jonathan urged Rivers residents to support Governor Fubara, emphasizing that peace is critical for the state’s development and the entire Niger Delta region.

“No one becomes a General without fighting wars. Whatever challenges you face now are preparing you for greatness. With the commitment I see and the support of the people, God will see you through," he said.

He also stressed the importance of a stable Rivers State, warning that unrest in the state could destabilize the Niger Delta and harm Nigeria’s economy, Vanguard reported.

Governor Fubara pledges development and security

Governor Fubara, responding to his recognition as the D!ke Oha 1 of Etche Land by the Supreme Council of Etche Traditional Rulers, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Rivers citizens, The Punch reported.

“We recently awarded road projects in Afara, Egwi, and Mba communities. In the coming months, these roads will be completed and commissioned,” Fubara assured.

He also pledged to uphold peace and order, stating, “We will follow the rightful path to ensure progress and prosperity for our people.”

Ex-President Jonathan discloses Nigeria’s greatest problem

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, said the greatest problem confronting the country is a lack of unity.

Jonathan said until the lack of unity is resolved genuine development will remain elusive.

He said Nigerians should have recognised the benefits of unity after over 100 years of amalgamation, Daily Trust reports.

