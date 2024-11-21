The Senate has raised concerns about the infiltration of terrorists from Mali and Burkina Faso, operating under the alias Lakurawa

The Senate listed six states where Lakurawa is actively causing havoc, targeting local communities, and recruiting youths with financial incentives

Lawmakers urged the military to strengthen collaboration with local communities, establish early warning systems, and curb the group’s spread

The Nigerian Senate has sounded an alarm over the infiltration of violent terrorists from Mali and Burkina Faso into parts of the country.

Operating under the alias Lakurawa, the group has been linked to a series of deadly attacks in northwestern and north-central Nigeria, heightening concerns about an international dimension to Nigeria’s insecurity.

During deliberations, the Senate called on the military to intensify their efforts, work with local communities, and establish early warning systems to prevent the spread of these incursions.

The Senate also urged the federal government to assess the damage in affected areas and provide relief to victims, while commending the military for their swift response to the growing threat, Vanguard reported.

Here are the six states where the Lakurawa terrorists are currently active:

1. Kebbi state:

Recent raids in Kebbi have left over 15 people dead and homes destroyed, prompting calls for enhanced security.

The tragic incident happened when the terror group met a local herder and attempted to rustle his animals on Friday, November 8.

2. Sokoto state

The group’s operations have expanded into Sokoto, alarming both community leaders and security agencies.

Recently, concern and confusion grip Sokoto communities as a new extremist group, reportedly called Lakurawa, targets local youths with significant financial incentives to join their ranks.

“This isn’t just another gang or militia. They’re coming with both money and a strict ideology, pushing something that’s very different from the bandits we’ve known,” a local community leader shared.

3. Kaduna state:

Known for frequent clashes, Kaduna has also reported signs of Lakurawa’s presence, escalating fears of further violence.

4. Katsina state:

Terrorist activities in Katsina, a frequent target of banditry, now include incursions from Lakurawa.

5. Zamfara state:

Already grappling with insecurity, Zamfara has reportedly seen growing activity from the foreign-linked terrorist group.

6. Niger state:

Stretching into north-central Nigeria, Lakurawa’s operations in Niger state mark a troubling expansion of their reach.

