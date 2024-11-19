Five people were killed and several homes, shops, and food silos were destroyed in a brutal assault by suspected terrorists on Sunday night

The terrorists, riding on motorcycles, initially clashed with vigilantes and Community Protection Guards for over an hour

Residents expressed frustration over the slow military response, despite the village's proximity to Kaura Namoda, where security forces are stationed

Kaura Namoda, Zamfara - Five people were killed and several houses were set ablaze in a brutal attack on Dayau village, located in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Sunday night attack, carried out by suspected terrorists, also destroyed shops and food silos in the village.

Terrorists kill 5, burn down houses in Zamfara state Photo credit: Oiginal

Source: Original

Terrorists engage in hours-long attack

Residents while sharing their harrowing experiences revealed that the terrorists, armed and riding on motorcycles, initially approached the village through the Kungurki axis, Premium Times.

They were confronted by vigilantes and members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG), leading to an intense hour-long firefight.

However, the attackers withdrew, only to return later that night, Vanguard reported.

One resident, identified as Shamsu, described the events:

“The terrorists came through the Kungurki axis on their motorcycles but were confronted by our vigilante members and CPG.

"They fought for over an hour, then they withdrew. But later, around 10:00 p.m., they returned.”

Terrorists burn victims, and homes to ashes

Upon their return, the attackers launched a brutal assault, firing indiscriminately and setting fire to homes, shops, and food storage silos.

According to Shamsu,

“Four houses were burnt down, and the five people were killed. The terrorists burnt our people to ashes. They also destroyed shops and food silos to make life even harder for us.”

Another resident voiced frustration over the lack of timely military response.

“The village is not far from Kaura Namoda town, and even Sbain Gari, where soldiers and other security agents are stationed. We made several calls to the authorities, but no help arrived.”

58 Kidnapped students regain their liberty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an emotional moment unfolded in Abuja, where the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, formally handed the freed students over to the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State.

Family members gathered in Abuja to witness the return of their loved ones. Many were seen shedding tears of joy and embracing the students, who appeared relieved after their harrowing experience.

Source: Legit.ng