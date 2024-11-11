Concern rises in Sokoto communities as the new extremist group “Lakurawa” lures local youths with promises of up to ₦1 million for joining

The group, reportedly including members from several West African nations, combines financial incentives with an extremist ideology

Lakurawa has allegedly expelled local bandits and seized cattle, establishing control in certain areas without any direct violent incidents so far

Sokoto State – Concern and confusion grip Sokoto communities as a new extremist group, reportedly called “Lakurawa,” targets local youths with significant financial incentives to join their ranks.

Legit.ng gathered that the group, believed to include members from Mali, Chad, Libya, Niger, and Burkina Faso, is actively recruiting young men from the region, offering up to one million naira each in exchange for loyalty.

Terror group, Lakurawa begins recruitment of Sokoto youths with N1m offer

“This isn’t just another gang or militia. They’re coming with both money and a strict ideology, pushing something that’s very different from the bandits we’ve known," a local community leader shared.

According to insiders, Lakurawa is linked to extremist ideologies similar to the Khawarij sect, which also inspired Boko Haram, as reported by ZagazOla via X.

The group’s recruitment strategy appears to go beyond mere financial allure.

Reports suggest Lakurawa has introduced ideological elements, seeking to influence vulnerable individuals by combining extremist beliefs with tangible economic support.

In a surprising move, the Lakurawa group has reportedly begun driving out local bandits and seizing their cattle, effectively establishing dominance in certain territories without launching direct attacks.

Residents report that the group’s presence has created an atmosphere of uncertainty but has yet to spark violent incidents in the North West.

Nigerian Army raises alarm of new terror group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has raised an alarm of a new terror group in Nigeria operating in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the terror group is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger.

Dogo is reportedly responsible for mindless killings and kidnap for ransom in Sokoto state. Security sources said Dogo's terrorist activities are cross-border in nature, and his capture is a big win for the West African region.

