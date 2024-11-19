Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, the acting chief of army staff (COAS), has ordered an investigation into the alleged brutalisation of a Nigerian following an argument between him, a senior officer, and his colleagues which was captured in a viral video.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Onyema Nwachukwu, the Nigerian army spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, November 19.

He said:

"The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and 2 other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

“The circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.

“However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation."

It added:

"We urge the public to be rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion on this matter.”

Legit.ng reports that the disturbing video emerged online showing the Major General and at least one other soldier brutally assaulting a couple in their vehicle in public.

The viral footage reveals the harsh treatment of the couple by the soldiers. This incident raised concerns about the Nigerian army's conduct and treatment of civilians.

In the video, the soldiers are seen repeatedly hitting and kicking the young man, who appears helpless and defenceless.

Some reports said the couple were assaulted for overtaking the soldiers’ vehicle.

Although details on the location and date of the incident remain unclear, the male individual who was assaulted was later left bloodied.

