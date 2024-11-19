In a major move to boost employment opportunities for Nigerian youth, President Tinubu's administration has lifted the ban on posting members of the NYSC to the private sector

The new directive now allows corps members to serve in private organisations such as banks, oil and gas companies, and other key industries, starting from the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Orientation

The minister for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, confirmed the development in a memo made available to the press on Tuesday, November 19

The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lifted the ban restricting the posting of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the public sector on Tuesday, November 19.

Corpers can now be posted to private sector organisations, including banks and oil and gas companies.

The minister for youth development, Ayodele Olawande, announced this via a memo dated November 18, 2024.

According to the memo issued by the minister, the new policy directive will take effect with the commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Orientation exercise.

Olawande noted that the new policy follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategy to combat rising youth unemployment by ensuring that government agencies align with the vision of his administration.

Speaking further, he added that the directive will initially take effect in Lagos and Abuja.

What corpers will benefit from FG's policy change

Buttressing his point, the minister noted that with this new policy, corps members will gain valuable experience in their chosen fields of study.

He, however, concluded that the previous policy hampered Nigerian youths from gaining experiences that would prepare them for the labour market, Daily Trust reports.

The memo read in parts:

“There is an urgent need to review this policy to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study. Without prejudice to the need to constantly review per prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings.

“Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, be in line with their course of study. Posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos. The directive contained herein will take effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course and applies in relation to any matter relating to the posting and distribution of corps members to Places of Primary Assignment.

“The now revoked policy has greatly hampered experience gathering that would effectively prepare them for the job market.”

NYSC breaks silence on delay in payment of N77K allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NYSC boss, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, confirmed that the recently-approved increase in corps members’ monthly allowance has not been implemented yet.

In a new interview, monitored by Legit.ng, Brigadier General Ahmed cited funding difficulties.

In line with the new national minimum wage, the Nigerian government had approved an increment in the monthly stipend for corps members, raising it from N33,000 to N77,000.

