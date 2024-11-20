Nigerian Govt Establishes Rangers’ Outpost in Crackdown on Illegal Miners, Poachers, Details Emerge
- Balarabe Lawal, minister of environment, has urged Rangers to intensify the crackdown on poachers and illegal miners at the Gashaka Gumti National Park
- The minister gave the order recently while commissioning a Rangers outpost in the northern sector of the park in Tungo local government area of Adamawa state
- Lawal commended African Nature Investors (ANI) for collaborating with the National Park Service (NPS) to build the outpost that will house over 50 Rangers
Yola, Adamawa state - Following the reported death of 22 miners at an illegal mining pit in the northern sector of the Gashaka-Gumti National Park, the federal government, with support from conservation partner Africa Nature Investors (ANI), has established a rangers’ outpost in the Toungo local government area (LGA) of Adamawa state.
Speaking during the inauguration on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Balarabe Lawal, the environment minister, described the initiative as a first step in addressing external threats to the park.
He stated that the presence of rangers would not only provide security for local communities around the park but also protect endangered wildlife from poachers and illegal miners.
The minister said:
"The Gumti Outpost is a symbol of hope, resilience, and a beacon of our collective commitment to preserving our unique ecosystems and wildlife.
"This outpost will play a crucial role in enhancing our conservation efforts and responding swiftly to threats within the park."
Lawal, represented by the conservator-general of the National Park Service (NPS), Ibrahim Goni, expressed gratitude to the ANI for its conservation efforts and pledged the Ministry's commitment to ANI's programmes.
In his address, Tunde Morakinyo, ANI’s executive director, warned of the potential danger of illegal mining to the local communities and the park.
He urged the federal and Adamawa state governments to enact laws to curb these activities.
According to him:
"We collaborated with the NPS to build this outpost, and I am pleased to announce that we now have a permanent ranger presence in this area that faces security threats.
“This outpost, equipped with 24-hour electricity, year-round water supply, and fast internet access, will permanently house over 50 rangers and support staff."
Legit.ng reports that the Gashaka-Gumti National Park, covering a landmass of 6,402 square kilometres, stretches from Gashaka LGA in Taraba state to Toungo LGA in Adamawa.
