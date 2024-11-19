Electricity customers in Yola can now breathe a sigh of relief because the Discos have announced that meters are available for allocation

The electricity company, however, said that the free meters will only be enjoyed by Band A customers

YEDC distributes electricity to customers in the following states in Nigeria: Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe

Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) has announced the commencement of the distribution of 1,880 prepaid meters to Band A customers under the Meter Asset Funds (MAF) Scheme.

The initiative, targeting Band A customers who ceased receiving electricity subsidies in April, aims to ensure accurate billing and enhance customer satisfaction.

Blessing Tunoh, YEDC's Communications Officer, in a statement, said:

"Yola Electricity Distribution Company is pleased to announce the commencement of providing meters under the Meter Acquisition Funds programme.

"This initiative, targeting unmetered Band A customers within YEDC’s franchise area, is part of our ongoing efforts to provide accurate billing and improve customer satisfaction."

How will the free meter distribution work?

Punch reports that the distribution includes 1,500 single-phase and 380 three-phase meters, with installation scheduled from November 18 to November 30, 2024.

Approved vendors will oversee the installation process, which the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has sanctioned.

The MAF project, launched on June 13, 2024, is part of the broader Presidential Metering Initiative designed to accelerate metering across the country.

The statement added:

"The meters under this program will be installed free of charge for YEDC customers. We encourage all Band A customers to support the installers during their visits to homes and business premises for the metering exercise."

BusinessDay said YEDC reiterated its commitment to improving electricity distribution quality and delivering reliable, transparent customer service.

NERC to fine DisCos for overbilling

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has revealed that Discos who breach certain contractual obligations to regulators and customers would face additional penalties.

According to an Order on Performance Monitoring Framework for All DisCos, this will impact seven issues that would be used to evaluate each DisCo's performance.

The new order sought to hold the top management of each DisCo accountable for their compliance with reporting requirements and implementation of commission directives in line with the utility's terms and conditions.

