NYSC announces registration date for Batch 'C' Stream 1

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sent important message to awaiting corps members

NYSC announced that the online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence on Thursday, November 14, 2024

Some Nigerians have reacted to the announcement that 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 will start November 14

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said the online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence soon.

NYSC said online registration for Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This was disclosed in a notice shared via the NYSC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng on Wednesday, November 13.

Nigerians react to NYSC online registration

Legit.ng compiled reactions from some Nigerians regarding the NYSC online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.

@BoazJrn

The long awaited time has come.

@ReubenEphraim1

So what's up with the senate and graduation list that are yet to be uploaded?

@longjohn_toseen

Without senate list, will there be steam 2?

@emmaezey1

Senate Lists are yet to be Uploaded by many schools

Seems only those Revalidating would be Eligible to Apply.

@Desamtos

How can we register without senate list being uploaded yet?

@TOMIDE_akins

Pls I want to ask what time will stream 2 will be going to camp since it’s so close to Xmas already. Pls am honest answer 🙏.

@OrokpoJnr

Ahh, when will they now go to camp

The festive period??

Consider the hike in transport fare nahhh??

Will there be C2 this year??

@_iAlbee

What about the senate and graduation list that are yet to be uploaded? How do we know if we’re even eligible to register if our names are not on the uploaded senate list?

NYSC breaks silence on delay in payment of N77K allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NYSC boss, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, confirmed that the recently-approved increase in corps members’ monthly allowance has not been implemented yet.

In a new interview, monitored by Legit.ng, Brigadier General Ahmed cited funding difficulties.

In line with the new national minimum wage, the Nigerian government had approved an increment in the monthly stipend for corps members, raising it from N33,000 to N77,000.

