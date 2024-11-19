Indian PM Modi was awarded Nigeria's second highest honour, the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger,' during his visit to Abuja

The GCON was previously awarded to the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1969, making Mr. Modi the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious award

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bestowed the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering bilateral ties between Nigeria and India.

What to know about Nigeria’s GCON) award

The Nigerian National Awards, established through the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964, have been an integral part of Nigeria’s recognition system.

Since October 1963, the awards have been conferred yearly to deserving individuals for their significant contributions to the nation's development.

Foreign nationals, including prominent figures like Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, and Muammar Gaddafi, have also received these prestigious honours.

Interestingly, these national honours are divided into different ranks and categories, showing their hierarchy and significance.

Foreigners with Nigeria’s highest national honour

Without further ado, here's a full list of foreign nationals who have been honoured:

1. Queen Elizabeth II – GCON

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, was awarded GCON in 1969. Then she was also awarded the GCFR in 1989.

As reported by Times of India, Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign personality to have received this award in 1969.

The Queen died at age 96.

2. Nelson Mandela – GCFR

The Late Nelson Mandela, visited Nigeria in 1990 to thank the country for its support during his incarceration.

A state reception was organised in his honour at State House Marina Lagos and he was awarded the highest Nigerian national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) by President Ibrahim Babangida.

3. Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi – GCFR

As reported by The Nation, on May 1997, Muammar Gaddafi visited Nigeria and Niger Republic.

He was awarded the GCFR on May 11th 1997, in Abuja by Sani Abacha, the then military head of state, at a state banquet in Abuja.

Abacha also honoured President Ibrahim Bare Mainnassara of Niger Republic, who had accompanied Gaddafi on his trip to Nigeria).

4. Susanne Wenger – OFR

Susanne Wenger MFR, also known as Adunni Olorisha (4 July 1915 – 12 January 2009), was an Austrian-Nigerian artist and Yoruba priestess who expatriated to Nigeria.

Her main focus was Yoruba culture and she was successful in building an artist cooperative in Osogbo.

On January 12, 2009, Wenger died at 93 in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

But in 2005, the Nigerian government admitted Wenger as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

In recognition of her efforts, on behalf of the Yoruba, she was also given a chieftaincy title of the Osogbo community by the king, or Ataoja, of Oshogbo.

5. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – GCON

The national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, was conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by President Bola Tinubu.

The GCON award is the 17th international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign country.

Tinubu hosts Indian PM Modi in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency, in a statement, disclosed that Tinubu and Modi discussed how to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Modi's arrival in Abuja created a high expectation for a productive engagement between him and President Tinubu.

The relationship between Nigeria and India has been growing steadily, with cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and healthcare.

