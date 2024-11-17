Nigeria and India signed three key MoUs focusing on customs cooperation, cultural exchange, and survey collaboration

Ambassador Ahmed Umar and Mr. Dammu Ravi emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements to foster mutual respect

Highlighting the contributions of over 60,000 Indians in Nigeria, both countries pledged to deepen collaboration

In a significant step, Nigeria and India have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in customs, cultural exchange, and survey collaboration.

The agreements were signed during a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials from both nations.

Representing Nigeria was Ambassador Ahmed Dumoma Umar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Mr. Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) of India, signed on behalf of his country.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Umar emphasized the importance of translating the agreements into actionable outcomes.

“The new MoUs we signed today are symbols of a shared vision for growth, innovation, and sustainable development with India.

"Their success depends not only on the agreements signed but also on our commitment to implementing their provisions,” he said.

He added that Nigeria and India have enjoyed decades of strong ties rooted in democracy, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration.

“Our partnership has always been one of mutual respect and shared aspirations. With the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, we expect even more agreements to be signed,” Umar noted.

India applauds collaboration

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Ravi highlighted the robust relationship between the two nations and the positive contributions of the Indian community in Nigeria.

“The over 60,000 Indians in Nigeria significantly contribute to its economy, and we are grateful for the kind treatment they receive.

"These agreements mark a significant milestone in deepening our partnership,” Ravi remarked.

The signing ceremony was graced by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, and representatives from various ministries, departments, and agencies of both countries.

