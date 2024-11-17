JUST IN: Details Emerge as Nigeria Enters 3 Crucial Agreements With India, Videos Surface
- Nigeria and India signed three key MoUs focusing on customs cooperation, cultural exchange, and survey collaboration
- Ambassador Ahmed Umar and Mr. Dammu Ravi emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements to foster mutual respect
- Highlighting the contributions of over 60,000 Indians in Nigeria, both countries pledged to deepen collaboration
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
In a significant step, Nigeria and India have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in customs, cultural exchange, and survey collaboration.
The agreements were signed during a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials from both nations.
Representing Nigeria was Ambassador Ahmed Dumoma Umar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Mr. Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) of India, signed on behalf of his country.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Umar emphasized the importance of translating the agreements into actionable outcomes.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
“The new MoUs we signed today are symbols of a shared vision for growth, innovation, and sustainable development with India.
"Their success depends not only on the agreements signed but also on our commitment to implementing their provisions,” he said.
He added that Nigeria and India have enjoyed decades of strong ties rooted in democracy, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration.
“Our partnership has always been one of mutual respect and shared aspirations. With the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, we expect even more agreements to be signed,” Umar noted.
India applauds collaboration
Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Ravi highlighted the robust relationship between the two nations and the positive contributions of the Indian community in Nigeria.
“The over 60,000 Indians in Nigeria significantly contribute to its economy, and we are grateful for the kind treatment they receive.
"These agreements mark a significant milestone in deepening our partnership,” Ravi remarked.
The signing ceremony was graced by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, and representatives from various ministries, departments, and agencies of both countries.
See the video here:
Tinubu confers award on India leader in Abuja
Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Narendra Modi on Sunday morning, November 17, addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at State House, Abuja. Modi, the prime minister (PM) of India, had on Saturday night, November 16, arrived in Abuja.
Nigerian public officials as well as the Indian community in the African nation extended a vibrant welcome to Modi.
President Tinubu confered Modi with Nigeria's second highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The leader of the regional bloc, ECOWAS, declared Modi a friend of Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944