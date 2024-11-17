Former NIA boss and seasoned diplomat Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim has died at the age of 81

Ibrahim, who held the title of Talban Katsina within the Katsina Emirate, was a former schoolmate to the immediate past President Mohammadu Buhari

The late Ambassador Ibrahim was Nigeria's NIA DG from 1993 to 1998 and served as foreign affairs minister in the early 1990s

Nigeria's seasoned diplomat and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, has passed away at the age of 81. He died in the early hours of Sunday, November 17, with his exact cause of death yet to be disclosed.

Ambassador Ibrahim, a native of Katsina State, held the prestigious traditional title of Talban Katsina within the Katsina Emirate. Notably, he was a schoolmate of former Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari at Katsina Government College.

Who is Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim

Vanguard reported that Ambassador Ibrahim had a distinguished career, serving as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency from 1993 to 1998. He also held the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the early 1990s. In 2011, he was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan to coordinate national anti-terrorism efforts. His contributions to national security and diplomacy have left a lasting impact on Nigeria's history.

Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed profound grief over Ambassador Ibrahim's passing. Governor Radda described him as an illustrious son of Katsina who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities. He praised Ambassador Ibrahim's ability to bridge the gap between tradition and modern governance, exemplifying the noble values of the traditional institution Talban Katsina.

The remains of Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim are expected to arrive in Katsina on Sunday afternoon for burial. Governor Radda has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council, and the people of Katsina State. He prayed for Allah to grant the departed soul Al-jannatul Fridaus and give the family the strength to bear this monumental loss.

