President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, November 17, conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi

New Delhi said Modi's trip represented a meeting of the largest democracy in the world and the largest one in Africa, dubbing the two as "natural partners"

Reacting to the decision of President Tinubu to honour Modi with the GCON, the PDP said the Nigerian leader was wrong

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Bola Tinubu for confering Narendra Modi with Nigeria's second highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Legit.ng had reported how President Tinubu awarded the GCON to Modi during a bilateral meeting at the State House in Abuja on Sunday, November 17.

Tinubu described the honour as a gesture of Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to India as a worthy partner.

But speaking with The Punch in an interview published on Monday, November 18, Timothy Osadolor, the deputy national youth leader of the PDP, described President Tinubu’s action as a misplaced priority.

Osadolor that although the president has the right and prerogative to confer a national honour on anybody, there must be criteria to show why they deserve it.

The PDP national working committee (NWC) member explained:

“It is not something you dish out for the sake of friendship and all of that. I don’t know what the Indian prime minister has done to have warranted such an honour. It is a misplacement of priorities.

“I would have thought that the President should have asked the Indian prime minister how the Indian economy has been able to move away from being the poverty capital of the world to being one of the fastest growing economies in the world now."

Indian leader Modi speaks Yoruba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Narendra Modi addressed President Tinubu at State House, Abuja.

Speaking during his meeting with Tinubu, Modi delivered a two-word Yoruba sentence, describing Tinubu as "ore mi", which translates to "my friend".

