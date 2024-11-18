Peter Obi celebrates the remarkable achievements of two young Nigerians, Eniola Shokunbi and David Akiogbe, highlighting their inspiring stories

Eniola, a 12-year-old innovator, designed an air filter to combat airborne diseases in schools, securing $11.5 million in funding

David, a 15-year-old prodigy, achieved a top score of 1580 on the SAT, demonstrating the immense potential of Nigerian youth

On November 18, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, took to social media platform X to celebrate the outstanding achievements of two young Nigerians, while also emphasising the urgent need for investment in education.

In his post, Obi highlighted the accomplishments of 12-year-old Eniola Shokunbi and 15-year-old David Akiogbe.

Eniola, currently residing in Connecticut, USA, designed an innovative air filter aimed at reducing the spread of airborne diseases in schools.

Her project received a significant funding boost of $11.5 million from the Connecticut State Bond Commission.

Obi praised Eniola's creativity and determination, marking her as an inspiration for young Nigerians.

"Just today, I read the inspiring reports of two Nigerian children currently making waves within and outside Nigeria, and in my usual tradition of celebrating and encouraging young exceptional personalities, I must not fail to share their stories," Obi wrote.

Obi also lauded David Akiogbe, who achieved an impressive score of 1580 on his Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), a feat recognized by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

David's academic excellence, according to Obi, is a testament to the limitless potential of Nigerian youths when given the right support and opportunities.

"The inspiring stories of these young Nigerians represent the potential of millions of Nigerian children whose talents remain untapped, many of whom are among the over 20 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all because of our uncaring attitude as leaders," Obi stated.

In his concluding remarks, Obi congratulated Eniola Shokunbi and David Akiogbe for their achievements, which have brought honor to Nigeria and serve as an inspiration to other youths.

"With such future stars on the horizon, I am very confident that a New Nigeria is possible," he affirmed.

