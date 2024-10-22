An official of the Kano State Hisbah Board official, Malam Aliyu Dakata, has cleared suspended Jigawa state’s Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Sankara of misconduct allegation

An official of the Kano State Hisbah Board official, Malam Aliyu Dakata, has retracted earlier claims that Jigawa State’s Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Sankara was caught with a married woman in an uncompleted building.

Dakata clarified that Sankara was not involved in any immoral act with the married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

According to Channels Television, the Hisbah official made the clarification in a recent interview.

The Hisbah official has cleared Sankara's name of any inappropriate behaviour with a married woman after the commissioner was suspended by Governor Umar Namadi to give room for investigation.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found Tasleem in her car making a phone call, while Sankara was standing in the compound of a building under construction that belongs to him. There was no evidence of any illicit relationship,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state Hisbah board declared Sankara wanted on Monday, October 21.

The Hisbah commander-general, Aminu Daurawa, said Sankara refused to honour an invitation on Monday, October 21 leading to him being declared wanted.

Daurawa explained that Sankara was granted bail after his arrest on the condition that he would appear before the command whenever requested.

Kano arraigns suspended Jigawa commissioner

Legit.ng recalls that Kano Hisbah dragged Sankara to court over an alleged illicit affair with a married woman.

Abba Sufi, the director general of the Kano Hisbah board, confirmed that Sankara will appear in court on Monday, October 21.

According to reports, Hisbah arrested Sankara after Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband, reported that the commissioner was engaging in an illicit affair with his wife.

