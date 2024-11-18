Bishop David Abioye on Monday, November 18, called the attention of Nigerians to a scam alert in his name

In a statement, the bishop warned the public that any message asking for funds in his name is fraudulent and should be ignored

Bishop Abioye provided an email address and phone number for individuals to report fraudulent activities, urging prompt action to "help prevent others from falling victim"

Bishop David Abioye, a Nigerian senior pastor, has cautioned the public against fraudulent messages soliciting funds in his name.

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye retired as the vice president of the Living Faith Church in October 2024, after serving the Liberation Commission since its inception.

Bishop Abioye cautions against fraudulent messages

In a statement issued on Monday, November 18, Bishop Abioye stressed that he does not request financial contributions through any medium.

"Any message or request claiming to be from me, asking for funds, is fraudulent and should be disregarded," the statement read.

The bishop urged individuals who encounter such activities to report them immediately via email at bishopdoabioye@gmail.com or by calling +234 802 559 7259.

