Disclaimer: Bishop Abioye Tells Nigerians to Disregard Message Requesting for Money on His Behalf
- Bishop David Abioye on Monday, November 18, called the attention of Nigerians to a scam alert in his name
- In a statement, the bishop warned the public that any message asking for funds in his name is fraudulent and should be ignored
- Bishop Abioye provided an email address and phone number for individuals to report fraudulent activities, urging prompt action to "help prevent others from falling victim"
Bishop David Abioye, a Nigerian senior pastor, has cautioned the public against fraudulent messages soliciting funds in his name.
Legit.ng recalls that Abioye retired as the vice president of the Living Faith Church in October 2024, after serving the Liberation Commission since its inception.
Bishop Abioye cautions against fraudulent messages
In a statement issued on Monday, November 18, Bishop Abioye stressed that he does not request financial contributions through any medium.
"Any message or request claiming to be from me, asking for funds, is fraudulent and should be disregarded," the statement read.
The bishop urged individuals who encounter such activities to report them immediately via email at bishopdoabioye@gmail.com or by calling +234 802 559 7259.
Bishop Abioye shares how he met Oyedepo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had opened up about how he met Oyedepo.
In a new video, he gave details of their meeting, which dates back to 1980. The bishop, who recently retired from service, stated that he met Oyedepo as a 19-year-old student.
Abioye said that though they met in a fellowship, it was not on the platform of ministry but on relationship, adding that their meeting was based on divine orchestration. Bishop Abioye mentioned that it was easy to flow with Oyedepo when they first met.
