Abuja, FCT - Bishop David Abioye, on Monday, December 16, urged followers to prepare spiritually and mentally for the new year, announcing a three-day event in Abuja aimed at equipping attendees with divine wisdom and guidance.

The event, scheduled to take place from December 27 to 29 at the National Stadium Velodrome in Abuja, promises to offer insights and revelations to help participants successfully navigate 2025.

Legit.ng notes that Bishop Abioye's announcement comes barely a day after Dino Melaye posted on social media why he did not attend Shiloh 2024, an annual event organised by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel).

Bishop Abioye recently retired from Winners Chapel and did not attend Shiloh 2024,

Taking to social media on Sunday, December 15, Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state, said he did not attend the popular religious event "because Shiloh without Bishop Abioye is somehow."

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state also commented about Bishop Abioye's retirement.

"I can't understand why Bishop Oyedepo, who is older, is not retired, and it is Bishop Abioye who is younger that should be forcefully retired. God did not retire Abioye,only Oyedepo did. Let's watch..," he said.

Why did Bishop Abioye retire from Winners Chapel?

Legit.ng gathers that Abioye's retirement follows a review of the church’s administrative policy, The Mandate. The retirement age for church leaders has been pegged at 55.

However, according to the new policy, Bishop Oyedepo, the church's founder, who is now 70, can now serve for life.

The Mandate stipulates that future church leaders will be restricted to one or two seven-year terms, pending approval by the Board of Trustees (BoT).

