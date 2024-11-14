Bishop David Abioye will host his first crusade in Abuja after retiring from Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)

The power-packed encounter will take place at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

The popular man of god said there will be a mighty move of God in the city of Abuja as lives will be changed, and testimonies will abound

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye’s First crusade after leaving Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) will hold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye retired as the vice president of the Living Faith Church in October after serving the Liberation Commission since its inception.

Abioye said the power of God would move mightily in the city of Abuja during the crusade Photo credit: @BishopDOAbioye

Source: Twitter

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five things to know about Abioye’s first crusade after a retired Winners Chapel pastor.

The theme of the programme

The theme of the city-wide crusade is “Revive Us Again”.

Abioye in the announcement said the power of God is about to move mightily in the city of Abuja.

The 63-year-old cleric said there will be a stirring as lives will be changed, and testimonies will abound!

Non-denominational

The Revive Us Again” crusade is a non-denomination programme for Christians across every denomination.

It is not organized by Living Faith Church or any other church in the country.

Volunteers

Being a non-denomination programme, Bishop Abioye is seeking volunteers to help in the organization of the programme.

He provided steps in which interested people can register to be volunteers.

2-day programme

It is a two-day programme which will hold on two Saturdays in November on 23rd and 30th.

The time for the crusade for both days is 7:00am in the morning

Venue

The power-packed encounter will take place at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Abioye announces "next chapter" after leaving Oyedepo's church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry.

Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.

According to the statement, the next chapter will be disclosed on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, by 6am.

