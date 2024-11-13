Bishop David Abioye has explained that during the early period of his ministration, there were days of "no food to eat"

Bishop Abioye stated that there were times in the past when he desired some things but could not afford them

The cleric explained that even the greatest of stories sometimes have the simplest of beginnings

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ota, Ogun state — Throwback pictures have emerged showing Bishop David Abioye's early days at the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel.

Recall Bishop Abioye recently retired from the church after decades of service.

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from Winners Chapel service in October 2024. Photos credit: @BishopDOAbioye

Source: Twitter

As shared by @therealchurchg1 on X on Tuesday, November 12, the first musical instrument of the church was a tambourine.

More throwback images showed the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa and Bishop David Oyedepo, Winners Chapel founder, at the consecration of Bishop Abioye. Other images indicated Abioye's wedding to Mary and the church's growth.

Legit.ng reports that established in 1981, presently, Winners Chapel has over 21,000 churches in Nigeria and several thousand across six continents. The church has more than 6 million members in 147 countries.

Meanwhile, in a video, Bishop Abioye explained his modest beginnings.

He said:

"At the moment of beginning, being asked or assigned to start church work is stretching. No bed, laying mattress on the bench to sleep, no cooling system, but under some wonderful fan making noise, and hanging around here and there.

"The fact that one's attitude was right didn't make you feel like those things came."

He added:

"There was a day I was to buy a six kobo bread (bread then was six kobo). But I had only five kobo, so I had to advise my taste. There were days when you have plenty of soup but very few pieces of meat yet you have to get excited. There are days when you have people around you who are living in pleasure and you are managing things."

Watch the video below:

Abioye pays tribute to Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men".

He thanked God for leading him to Bishop Oyedepo.

Source: Legit.ng