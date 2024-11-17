Global site navigation

Miss Universe: Mbah Celebrates Beloved Daughter Chidimma’s Historic Win, “We Couldn’t Be Prouder”
Nigeria

Miss Universe: Mbah Celebrates Beloved Daughter Chidimma’s Historic Win, “We Couldn’t Be Prouder”

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • The governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's remarkable achievement in the Miss Universe 2024 competition
  • Mbah, in a post shared on his social media page accompanied by pictures, said Adetshina’s success has reaffirmed the resilience, brilliance, and determination of the people of Enugu
  • The PDP governor described Chidimma Adetshina as a beloved daughter and brand ambassador of Enugu state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has congratulated Chidimma Adetshina on her emergence as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 Pageant held in Mexico.

Miss Universe: Enugu gov celebrates Chidimma
Enugu Governor Mbah reacts to Chidimma’s Miss Universe historic win. Photo credit: @PNMbah, BBC
Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, November 17, Mbah expressed pride in Adetshina’s achievement.

He emphasized that her remarkable "journey reaffirmed the resilience, brilliance, and determination that define Ndi Enugu."

Speaking further, Governor Mbah noted that Adetshina, a brand ambassador for Enugu state, has made the state and nation proud by shining on the world stage.

“Congratulations to Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, a beloved daughter and Brand Ambassador of Enugu State, on emerging as the 1st Runner-Up at the Miss Universe 2024 Pageant in Mexico.
“Chidimma's incredible journey and outstanding performance have filled us with immense pride, reaffirming the resilience, brilliance, and determination that define Ndi Enugu.
“She has made Enugu and Nigeria shine brightly on the world stage, and we couldn't be prouder of her. On behalf of the people of Enugu State, I say congratulations, Chidimma - keep soaring to even greater heights,” the Governor stated.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani congratulated Chidimma Adetshina, on her success in the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024 competition.

In a social media post on Sunday, the former Kaduna Central senator Sani expressed pride in Adetshina’s performance.

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Nigeria, came second at the event, with Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, emerging as the winner of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

Source: Legit.ng

