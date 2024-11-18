Nigerian politician and former beauty queen Bianca Ojukwu, has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina’s success at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant

Former beauty queen and warlord Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina’s performance at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

On November 17, 2024, Chidimma emerged as the first runner-up in the competition and was crowned the new Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

The news was met with widespread celebration on social media. Bianca Ojukwu, who had won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 1988, also reacted to Chidimma’s success.

Bianca Ojukwu's reaction to Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe performance trends. Photos: @biancaojukwu, @chichi_vanessa

The newly appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs took to her official Instagram page and posted Chidimma Adetshina’s photo, accompanying it with a heartfelt message.

The 56-year-old mum of three praised Chidimma’s resilience and perseverance and gave her kudos for making the country proud.

In her words:

“A big Congratulations to our very own.

Resilience, perseverance and true grit will always win the day. Kudos to Chidimma Adetshina who has done the nation proud. She may not have won the Pageant but this is our best outing and she beat this path against all odds. She has earned her laurels. There is no night so long that it isn’t followed by day. You go, girl!”

See Bianca’s post below:

Screenshot as Bianca Ojukwu celebrates Chidimma Adetshina. Photo: @bianca.ojukwu

Reactions as Bianca Ojukwu celebrates Chidimma Adetshina

Bianca Ojukwu’s message to Chidimma Adetshina after her great performance at Miss Universe 2024, raised comments from some netizens. Read what they had to say below:

diamond_foray1:

“Uyyy, Coming from the Queen Mother herself. This is huge🔥👏.”

pageant_analyst:

“From the Queen Mother ❤️.”

cynthia_ish:

“Yassss ma'am. I was looking forward to your congratulatory message and acknowledgement of her achievement 👏👏. She made us proud 🤗.”

Bianca_anunobi:

“We are all so proud of her!❤️.”

Gifted291:

“A star always ❤️🎂💯.”

Gift_ndah:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️we are proud.”

_rosemaryjohnson:

“👏👏👏👏 she's a star.”

Emhiest:

“From one Queen to another.”

Ebuka_thefirst:

“Real recognize real ,. History markers 🔥🔥😍.”

Emeraldposh1:

“Ma'am thank you for the support 🙏🏿 ❤️ You walked so these beautiful amazing ladies could run🙌 OG before IG 🙌.”

