Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina has humbly expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support

In a post shared via her official Instagram page following her feat as first runner-up, Chidimma thanked all for standing by her

She stated that history was made only because of how they supported and believed in her dedication and strenth

The first runner-up of the 73rd Miss Universe 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has hugely appreciated Nigerians' love and support during her trying times.

Recall that the historical announcement of Chidimma's new achievement became public following her position in the just concluded prestigious pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina expresses heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official social media handle, Chidimma expressed her utmost gratitude to Nigerians for being her rock and picking her up at her lowest.

She wrote:

“16 November 2024 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE FOR NIGERIA. 2 time title : Miss Universe 2024 1st runner up, Miss Universe Africa."

"To Nigeria: THANK YOU is not enough for all the support you've shown. You picked me up when I was at my lowest. I've never opened up much but I was ready to give up on my life but you became my strength. On days I never wanted to fight you gave me the strength to fight."

See her post below:

Chidimma Adetshina expresses heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Nigerians celebrate Chidimma Adetshina

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mikkytorino:

"If Nigerians are for you, no one can be against you."

@anosike.xy:

"At the ending, She should have added - ( “ To South Africa, UNA PAPA”)"

@foodshopabuja:

"She is nice oo, if na me I got add another paragraph and start with "as for south Africa, aye yin ti baje."

@chichi1beke:

"I won’t even lie, I am incredibly proud of this girl."

@useful_herbs:

"We Nigerians support ourselves. We hate to see one of our own maltreated."

@tenovertenautos:

"I love how she’s specific “To Nigerians” Abeg claim who claim u."

@kennedyexcel:

"South Africa how far, Irony of life the rejected stone is now the chief cornerstone."

Miss South Africa Drops out of race

Legit.ng previously reported that Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux dropped out of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant to the dismay of her fans.

An official statement was issued online explaining why Miss South Africa withdrew from the competition.

Nigerians on social media reacted to the news, seeing as it came amid the drama surrounding Chidimma Adetshina.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng