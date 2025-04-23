The Presidency defends the ₦10bn solar power project for the State House, citing global practices like the White House’s use of solar energy

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga shared a video showing solar installations at the White House to justify Nigeria’s move towards sustainable energy

While some Nigerians support the eco-friendly shift, others criticise the project's cost amid widespread economic hardship

State House, Abuja - The Presidency has responded to widespread criticism over the approval of a ₦10 billion solar power project for the Presidential Villa.

The presidency insisted the move aligns with global best practices and long-term cost-saving measures.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle to justify the Federal Executive Council’s decision.

He noted that the project would modernise the State House’s energy system while promoting environmental sustainability.

“The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power,” Onanuga stated.

Video evidence of US example shared

In an effort to strengthen his argument, Onanuga attached a trending video clip showcasing how the White House uses solar panels to support its energy supply.

The clip, which has been widely shared, explains the rationale behind the US Presidency’s transition to renewable energy—an example the Nigerian government now seeks to emulate.

According to officials, the proposed system is designed to deliver uninterrupted electricity to critical sections of the State House, including the President’s residence and various administrative offices.

This, they say, will reduce dependency on diesel-powered generators and ultimately lower operating costs.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

The announcement has triggered a mixed response among Nigerians. While some citizens commend the Presidency’s environmental foresight, others question the timing and financial implications of such a significant expenditure amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

Critics argue that the ₦10 billion allocation could be better utilised for urgent social needs, such as healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation.

Supporters, however, believe the investment will prove cost-effective in the long run by slashing fuel costs and reducing carbon emissions.

Commitment to Sustainability

Despite the backlash, the Presidency has maintained that the solar energy transition is part of a broader strategy to implement sustainable, cost-efficient governance practices.

“The shift to solar energy is not just environmentally responsible; it’s also economically wise,” Onanuga reiterated.

See the video here:

