Lagbaja's widow, Mariya, could not hide her emotions as she remembered her late husband in a special way

In a moving tribute, Mariya described the late COAS as her strength and support system who loved and cared for her in their 17 years of marriage

She made a fresh pledge to the late COAS who was laid to rest in Abuja on Friday, November 15 and received a major honour from President Tinubu

Mariya, the widow of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, has pledged her eternal love to her late husband.

In her tribute, Mariya Lagbaja described their relationship as a beautiful journey that began with deep friendship, which blossomed into a lasting bond of love and mutual support for 17 years.

The heartfelt tribute was included in the burial programme pamphlet as seen by The Punch.

Mariya recalled that meeting Lt. General Lagbaja 17 years ago left an indelible mark on her life.

Though she acknowledged that their time was cut short, but she expressed gratitude for the moments they shared, which she said she would always treasure.

“Meeting you over 17 years ago left an indelible mark on my life. Our friendship stood the test of time and meant the world to me. We shared a bond that was meant to last a lifetime. Though this was cut short, I treasure every moment with you, my shining light,” she wrote.

Mariya recounted their journey, which began on December 29, 2007, the day they vowed to spend their lives together.

Despite the loss, Mariya vowed to carry on the memory of her late husband, keeping the cherished moments they shared alive in her heart forever.

Legit.ng reported that Lagbaja passed away on November 5 and was buried on Friday, November 15, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

More about late Lagbaja

Tinubu confers post-humous CFR honour on Lagbaja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu on Friday, conferred a post-homous award on Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief army staff (COAS) who died earlier in November.

Tinubu honoured the late Lagbaja with the award of the commander of the federal republic (CFR).

The president extolled the virtues of the late army leader, eulogising his contributions to national security.

