The acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra, Prof. Kate Omenugha, has raised alarms over the tragic deaths of 12 students in road accidents within the past ten months.

The fatalities, she revealed, were linked to the lack of on-campus residential hostels and school buses, forcing students to commute through neighboring communities using tricycles and motorcycles.

Prof. Omenugha shared these concerns during the third Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture series, held at the university's ETF Auditorium on Friday.

Growing Crisis

Prof. Omenugha expressed deep sorrow, stating, “I feel terrified as a mother about this incident. Since I assumed office 10 months ago, about 12 students have lost their lives through tricycle and motorcycle accidents along inter-community roads linking to the university.”

She attributed the accidents to inadequate infrastructure, emphasizing the urgent need for residential hostels and staff quarters.

The Vice Chancellor appealed to public-spirited individuals and organizations, particularly in Anambra State, to partner with the university to address these challenges.

Historical Concerns

This is not the first time COOU has faced transportation-related tragedies. In November 2020, the institution’s management considered banning students from using motorcycles after three female students died in separate accidents over one weekend at the Igbariam campus.

