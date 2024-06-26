Six teenagers from Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai drowned in the Mbang River in Kaduna State

Three bodies have been recovered and buried, while search efforts continue for the remaining three missing victims

The incident was confirmed by Pastor Simon Ishaku of the Ribang Development Association

Kauru, Kaduna state-Six teenagers tragically drowned in the Mbang river on Tuesday, June 25, in Ribang (Mbang) village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, while returning from their Junior WAEC exam around 5:30 p.m.

The victims, all students of Government Secondary School Fadan Chawai, were identified as Manasseh Monday (16), Musa John (16), Pius David (15), Monday Ayuba (16), David Danlami (19), and Yahuza Audu (16).

Pastor Simon Ishaku, the National Public Relations Officer of Ribang Development Association, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, June 26, as reported by The Punch.

Ishaku revealed that three bodies have been recovered and buried amid tears, while three others remain missing as locals continue their search efforts.

He said:

“The Mbang river has long been a death trap for our community. Residents must travel approximately 8 kilometers to reach the nearest school or hospital.

“We call on the Federal Government, Governor Uba Sani, Senator Sunday Katung, and our House of Representatives members to urgently assist us by providing a school, hospital, access road, and bridge to alleviate the hardships faced by our community.”

The Kaduna State Police public relations officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, was yet to confirm the sad incident, as reported by The Guardian.

When reached, the Zonal Coordinator of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency Zone One, Mubarak Muhammad, stated that he would verify the incident and follow up with our correspondent.

However, he had not done so by the time of publication.

