Lady Emerges as Best Graduating Student with 4.93 CGPA from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
- A brilliant Nigerian lady was celebrated in her school with many awards as she became the best-graduating student
- The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University graduate said that though it was not easy, God helped her
- Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to say that getting such colourful honours in pharmacy is difficult
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A young Nigerian lady who graduated from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra state celebrated her success.
She emerged as the best graduate student from the pharmaceutical science faculty with a CGPA of 4.93.
Best graduating student
Everybody in the hall during her graduation gave her a standing ovation as she was called to the podium.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The smart lady (@whendee8) smiled as she received her awards. School officials posed for a photo with her. She also gave a short speech afterward.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ihotu said:
"God nah my gender be this and my Gp Dey 3:00 for 200level."
Starprinz_FACTS said:
"This is beyond just been intelligent,this can only happen through hardwork ,consistency and lot of sleepless nights!"
Dubem Omeike said:
"4.93??in Pharmacy!!! Gurrrrl you’re smart smart."
Jenny said:
"My own gp no go see wat other people gp dey do."
Chyy_Sòm said:
"COOU student are brilliant forget, congratsssss."
Ololade Martha said:
"Me that graduated with 4.4 CGPA, first class start from 4.5."
dicksonjulie said:
"Happy and proud of a stranger in the internet. Congratulations girlie."
Testimony said:
"How can I pin this? I need to see this as a motivation everyday. Congratulations woman."
Babygirlflourish said:
"Awwwn congratulations those studying pharmacy would know it takes a very brilliant girl to do this."
Jalabia_Plug_Ilorin said:
"Come and see me smiling so hard,not even knowing you. So happy for u Pharm."
Ogochukwu Nancy Okpor said:
"Congratulations Omalicha! I tap the grace for my children,my besties children and our children children…Keep soaring."
19-year-old got 1st class degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian 19-year-old was overjoyed that she graduated from the university with a first-class degree.
The lady came on social media to share her joy after she was done with her graduation ceremony.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.