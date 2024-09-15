A brilliant Nigerian lady was celebrated in her school with many awards as she became the best-graduating student

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University graduate said that though it was not easy, God helped her

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to say that getting such colourful honours in pharmacy is difficult

A young Nigerian lady who graduated from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra state celebrated her success.

She emerged as the best graduate student from the pharmaceutical science faculty with a CGPA of 4.93.

The lady was celebrated by her friends and family. Photo source: @whendee8

Source: TikTok

Best graduating student

Everybody in the hall during her graduation gave her a standing ovation as she was called to the podium.

The smart lady (@whendee8) smiled as she received her awards. School officials posed for a photo with her. She also gave a short speech afterward.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ihotu said:

"God nah my gender be this and my Gp Dey 3:00 for 200level."

Starprinz_FACTS said:

"This is beyond just been intelligent,this can only happen through hardwork ,consistency and lot of sleepless nights!"

Dubem Omeike said:

"4.93??in Pharmacy!!! Gurrrrl you’re smart smart."

Jenny said:

"My own gp no go see wat other people gp dey do."

Chyy_Sòm said:

"COOU student are brilliant forget, congratsssss."

Ololade Martha said:

"Me that graduated with 4.4 CGPA, first class start from 4.5."

dicksonjulie said:

"Happy and proud of a stranger in the internet. Congratulations girlie."

Testimony said:

"How can I pin this? I need to see this as a motivation everyday. Congratulations woman."

Babygirlflourish said:

"Awwwn congratulations those studying pharmacy would know it takes a very brilliant girl to do this."

Jalabia_Plug_Ilorin said:

"Come and see me smiling so hard,not even knowing you. So happy for u Pharm."

Ogochukwu Nancy Okpor said:

"Congratulations Omalicha! I tap the grace for my children,my besties children and our children children…Keep soaring."

19-year-old got 1st class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian 19-year-old was overjoyed that she graduated from the university with a first-class degree.

The lady came on social media to share her joy after she was done with her graduation ceremony.

