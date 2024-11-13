Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Paul Enenche, senior pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has recalled one instance of his purported spiritual authority.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 13, Pastor Enenche claimed he once rebuked a diabolic man who sat beside him on a plane. The Benue-born cleric shared how.

The fiery preacher said:

“I sat in a plane one day and a man was making an incantation, I don’t know what he was making. And I sat beside him and he was talking. And I look at him and I say ‘here, we are flying the air and there is no parking space in the air, will I leave you to talk like that'?

“I positioned my mouth in his direction (speaks in tongue); he shifted, he adjusted his seat, it’s me and you. Too bad for you they sat you beside me. Hair does not know forehead? No matter how desperate the hair is, can it grow on the nose?”

Watch the video below:

Although trained as a medical doctor, Enenche became a church founder in 1996.

Enenche, 56, established Dunamis International Gospel Centre on November 10, 1996. A church service was held there for two weeks before the church moved to the Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers, where worship took place for about six months. The church moved to its own worship location at Area 1, beside the old federal secretariat in Abuja, in June 1997, less than a year after the ministry started. Presently, Dunamis has several branches worldwide.

Dunsin Oyekan falls under Enenche’s anointing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Enenche made waves online following a spectacular demonstration of spiritual power that left many in awe of him.

In a video, popular singer, Dunsin Oyekan, knelt on stage. Pastor Enenche approached him with force and threw his suit jacket on the singer, who immediately fell, apparently under divine force.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng