Ayuba Tanko, a Bureau De Change operator, has testified that he received N416 million in 2017 from Anambra government under the then leadership of Governor Willie Obiano

Tanko explained to the court that he conducted his business through two companies, Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd, and did not engage in any other transactions with Obiano's government

Obiano, apprehended by the EFCC in 2023, is accused of money laundering and that he had allegedly diverted public funds of over N4 billion during his term as Anambra governor

A Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, Ayuba Tanko, has revealed to the court that between April and December 2017, N416 million was paid into a company account he used, by proxy, when former Governor Willie Obiano was in charge of Anambra state.

Ayuba made this disclosure to Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, while being led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Slyvanus Tahir, SAN.

Daily Trust reported that the EFCC presented Ayuba as the 5th prosecution witness (PW-5) in the ongoing money laundering trial involving Obiano.

Ayuba said the N416 million which was received in tranches, was given back as 1.137 million US dollars equivalent.

During the trial, Ayuba stated that he had no direct dealings with Governor Obiano, and that his transactions were only through his two companies, Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd, and not with the governor personally.

Ayuba said:

“I am a trader. I trade in forex exchange. I trade in USDs, Euros and pounce sterling. I do source for customers and I do exchange and collect commission.”

“Between April 2017 and December 2017, the total money I received at that period was 416 million in naira. And I gave a dollar equivalent as 1, 137,000.00 US dollars.

“I did not deal directly with the defendant.”

As reported by The Guardian, after the four witnesses testified in the alleged money laundering charge, Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until February 24, 25 and 26, 2025 for continuation of trial.

Legit.ng reported that Obiano and three other former Nigerian governors are in court with the EFCC over N248bn fraud.

