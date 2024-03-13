EFCC has got many Nigerians talking on social media as it maintained it had enough evidence to jail former Anambra governor Willie Obiano

The anti-graft agency insisted that the Anambra government's appeal has no relevance to the charges against Obiano

Nigerians in reaction on X urged the EFCC to go after some elements that reportedly "printed trillions of naira and padded the budget"

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, March 13, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urged the Federal High Court, Abuja division, to dismiss an application the former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, filed to quash the nine-count money laundering charge it preferred against him.

In a counter-affidavit it filed before the court, the anti-graft agency maintained that it had gathered sufficient evidence to secure the conviction of the erstwhile governor, Vanguard reported.

EFCC, in the affidavit, said the proof of evidence it adduced before the court established a prima facie case that would warrant the defendant to face his trial.

“Contrary to the depositions contained in paragraphs 5 (v) and (vi) of the defendant’s affidavit, the charge and the proof of evidence disclosed a prima facie case and linked the defendant with the allegations constituted in the charge,” the Commission stated.

The EFCC said the Anambra state government was not a defendant in the trial of Obiano. The anti-graft agency added that the government’s appeal on the matter was irrelevant, Channels TV reported.

“The appeal alluded to, have no bearing or relationship with the instant charge,” EFCC added.

Nigerians react to EFCC statement

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to EFCC's threat. Legit.ng captured some of their reaction below.

@ajaGunSEgun_ tweeted:

"What's the EFCC waiting for if it’s got enough evidence against Obiano?"

@NelsonClin22787 tweeted:

"The law must take it's course not EFCC taking laws into their hands."

@Veteran_Snr tweeted:

"What's stopping them."

@oke_ata_igwe tweeted:

"They should goan get those that printed money and forged signature."

@TrulyDearest_ tweeted:

"And they don't have enough evidence to jail Buhari's appointees and APC ex-Governors, that looted the country and their states dry."

@johnspeters227 tweeted:

"Jail Akpabio first."

@theoryluv tweeted:

"What are you people waiting for?"

EFCC drags former Gov Aliyu, ex-PDP chairman to court

In another report, the EFCC has appealed the no-case submission granted to former governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger state over a N4 billion fraud allegation.

Another defendant in the N4 billion fraud allegation suit was the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, Tanko Beji.

Other defendants in the fraud allegation were a former commissioner for environment and a chief of staff to Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko.

