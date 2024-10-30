Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, has denied the report that his government filed a lawsuit against the EFCC against a planned prosecution after leaving office

Lawal Pedro, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, made the clarification in a statement, adding that the EFCC is not investigating the governor

There was an earlier report that Governor Sanwo-Olu had filed a lawsuit against EFCC harassment before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has denied filing a lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged plans to arrest and prosecute him after his tenure.

According to reports, Sanwo-Olu had filed a fundamental right enforcement suit before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja through his lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba. However, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, clarified that Sanwo-Olu never authorized any lawyer to file the suit on his behalf.

Sanwo-Oludenies filing lawsuits against the EFCC Photo Credit: @babajidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Why Sanwo-Olu is not fighting EFCC

According to Daily Trust, Pedro emphasized that it's unnecessary for the governor to brief a lawyer on this matter, given his constitutional immunity and the fact that he has almost three years left in office. Moreover, Pedro stated that the EFCC is not investigating Sanwo-Olu and has never invited him or threatened to arrest any of his staff.

The Lagos State government is now investigating how the case was filed without their knowledge. Pedro praised Sanwo-Olu's exemplary service delivery and prudent management of public resources, asserting that he has nothing to fear when he leaves office in May 2027.

Petro stresses that Sanwo-Olu's commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians remains unwavering, and he is focused on delivering quality governance. The governor's office urged the media to be cautious when publishing reports to avoid misleading the public.

Source: Legit.ng