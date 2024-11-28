Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - A self-acclaimed Licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Chinedu Ngwaka and his wife have been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme worth N320 million.

Ngwaka was arrested by the Special Investigations Team of the anti-fraud Section attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos.

Police recovered a Presidency number plate on a Toyota Hilux vehicle, and a fake Identity Card Photo credit: @mayegunAmina

The public relations officer, FCID Annex, Lagos State, Mayegun Aminat, disclosed this via her X handle, @mayegunAmina on Wednesday, November 27.

“Further investigation revealed that between March and M 2024, Mr. Unachukwu made payments totaling N320,000,000.00 to Ngwaka and his wife through their company accounts, Edunaco Multiple Resources Limited and Bright Janes World for the procurement of $200,000 USD to facilitate the supply of goods from China. However, additional intelligence uncovered fraudulent documents, including a telex confirmation from Zenith Bank, which purportedly shows the completion of the transactions in two $100,000 USD tranches. The Chinese suppliers confirmed that no such funds were received.”

Mayegun said a Presidency number plate on a Toyota Hilux vehicle, and a fake Identity Card, purportedly issued by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment were recovered from the suspect.

The police spokesperson said Ngwaka, along with his co-conspirators, will be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of the investigation.

