The EFCC is arraigning ex-Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, alongside his nephew and two others, on a 19-count charge for alleged fraud

Bello, previously declared wanted in April over a separate ₦110 billion fraud case, was detained on November 27

The arraignment, set for November 28 before Justice Emeka Nwite, underscores the EFCC's pursuit of financial accountability

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, today, Thursday, November 28, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This marks a significant step in an ongoing probe into allegations of financial misconduct.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bello was, on Thursday, November 27, detained at the holding facilities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Bello was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency over an alleged N110 billion fraud in April. He was finally apprehended after multiple failed attempts to bring him to trial.

Yahaya Bello to be joined by nephew, 2 others

In a fresh move, the EFCC has accused the former governor of fraud, adding that he would be joined in court by his nephew, Ali Bello, and two other individuals, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu, Vanguard reported.

The four defendants face a 19-count charge that includes accusations of money laundering, breach of trust, and the misappropriation of public funds.

The EFCC alleges that the total sum involved in the fraudulent activities amounts to ₦80.2 billion, The Nation reported.

The arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite is expected to attract significant attention, given the high-profile nature of the case.

Bello’s tenure as Kogi State Governor was marked by scrutiny over various financial dealings, and this development has renewed public interest in the issue.

Verydarkman challenges EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, reacted to Bello's arrest.

Verydarkman claimed that he heard that Bello bribed the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, with 10 billion naira to arrange the arrest.

The internet sensation however noted that the information came from an unreliable source and dared the commission to post a picture of the politician holding a placard.

